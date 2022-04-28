After renewing with Luciano, São Paulo aims at new agreements with Diego Costa and Igor Gomes | Sao Paulo

After completing the renewal process of striker Luciano, who signed a new agreement until the end of 2024, São Paulo is now aiming for hits with two young men trained at home: defender Diego Costa and midfielder Igor Gomes.

The two have contracts that expire in the first few months of next year. Igor Gomes’s is valid until March 31, while Diego Costa’s is valid until the end of the following month, April.

1 of 3 Diego Costa, from São Paulo, before his trip to Cochabamba — Photo: São Paulo FC Diego Costa, from São Paulo, before his trip to Cochabamba — Photo: São Paulo FC

According to people from the tricolor board, negotiations with these two players are still at the beginning, but there is optimism that the situation will be resolved soon.

The two athletes played on the tricolor base and are now considered to be coach Rogério Ceni’s starters.

In São Paulo, both are seen as players that can generate important income in the future. Therefore, renewal for a longer period is an important weapon for the club to have more strength in possible negotiations.

Igor Gomes had recent polls to leave Morumbi. Dynamo Kiev would have approached the player to make a proposal, but the invasion of Ukraine by Russia has paralyzed the talks.

+ Read more news from São Paulo

2 of 3 Igor Gomes listens to instructions from Rogério Ceni in Bragantino vs São Paulo — Photo: Rubens Chiri/saopaulofc.net Igor Gomes listens to instructions from Rogério Ceni in Bragantino vs São Paulo — Photo: Rubens Chiri/saopaulofc.net

The midfielder has already played 165 games for the club, with 11 goals scored. The defender, who rose later, has played 67 matches and scored three goals.

The ge São Paulo podcast is available on the following platforms:

🎧 Globoplay – click here to listen!

🎧 Spotify – click here to listen!

🎧 Google Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Apple Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Pocket Casts – click here to listen!

▶️ Hit play!

+ Watch: all about the Sao Paulo on ge, on Globo and on sportv