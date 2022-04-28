After Ronaldo’s “scream”, Cruzeiro maintains a sequence of box office profits at Mineirão | cruise

The match against Londrina, last Tuesday, maintained the sequence of positive results for Cruzeiro at the Mineirão box office. It was the fourth game in a row for Raposa to make a profit, which coincided with the return to Gigante da Pampulha, after Ronaldo’s nonconformity with expenses. In this sequence, there are a total of R$ 604,024.46 for the club’s coffers.

In Tuesday’s match, Cruzeiro made a small profit: BRL 845.20. There were BRL 316,889 in collections, against BRL 316,043.80 in expenses.

In another match as home team, in Series B, Cruzeiro made a profit against Brusque. BRL 217,079.67 arrived in the club’s coffers.

The sequence of positive collections is completed with the R$ 187,196.77 of the Campeonato Mineiro semifinal, against Athletic, and the R$ R$ 198,902.82 against Pouso Alegre, still in the first phase. The latter marked Cruzeiro’s return to Mineirão, after the club’s two games at Independência (against Villa Nova and Democrata GV).

They occurred, in fact, because the Minas Gerais club was dissatisfied with the conditions of the specific agreements with Minas Arena. Ronaldo Fenômeno detailed the situation with Gigante da Pampulha, in early April, and said that the situation has improved.

– The negotiations started very bad. The consortium that manages Mineirão had only offered the stadium, and charged an absurd amount to use the stadium. It wasn’t profitable. They have already improved a lot in relation to our proposal, but we are stuck in several things – said the Phenomenon at the beginning of the month, in a live.

At the beginning of the year, Cruzeiro still made a profit in the classic with América-MG, taking R$9,691.56. However, he had a loss of more than R$ 30 thousand in the game against Democrata GV, which scared the management of Ronaldo Fenômeno, which stopped new possibilities of loss.

