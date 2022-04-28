Albano reveals reason for not being used in Goiás

Hired as a replacement for Felipe Gedoz, the midfielder arrives at Clube do Remo with great expectations regarding his football. The player with creation characteristics through the middle and the ends was an old desire of the Lion.

This Thursday (28), Clube do Remo officially presented midfielder Albano, who will inherit the number 10 shirt from Gedoz. The athlete said he was well and confident for the new challenge with the navy blue colors.

“I feel good, I think I’m fine physically and ready to take this opportunity. I hope I can respond,” he said.

The player projected the fight for the return of Clube do Remo to the Brazilian Series B | Photo: Samara Miranda / Remo

Relegated to Série C in 2021, Filho da Glória e do Triunfo aims to return to the second division of national football this season. The player explained that the fight will be constant for access, and that the team will focus on staying at the top of the table.

“Remo is a massive club, we shouldn’t be in Serie C, and I believe the objective needs to be access. So we have to fight at the top of the table”, he projects.

READ TOO:

+ Vasco defines Felipe Gedoz’s future at the Rio club

+ Gedoz’s replacement awaits regularization at Clube do Remo

+ Ron talks about starting and sees Remo on the right path

ENJOYMENT

Regarded as one of the great promises of Goiás football in recent seasons, Albano faced difficulties in Goiás regarding his use. During the period, the midfielder reported that he went through problems such as Covid-19 and even the removal of teeth.

“I didn’t have a lot of sequence, so at the beginning of the season I had a lot of difficulty, because I had covid, I had to have two wisdom teeth removed, and I ended up being out for about 30 days (from the game), it made it a little difficult, I was out of shape. , until I return”, he revealed.

“I’m not making excuses, I know I need to improve, work harder and take advantage of the rowing giving me this opportunity, I’m very happy”, he adds.

NO TO RIVAL

The player revealed that he said no to Paysandu on two occasions this season. In addition to the Boogeyman, two more proposals from other teams were rejected by the athlete.

MAY DEBUT

Awaiting registration in the Daily Newsletter (BID), the player, if registered in time, may be listed for the next match between Leão and Confiança, in Aracaju, on Sunday (30).

AND MORE – WILLIAM ARÃO DESIGNS CONFRONTATION AGAINST UNIVERSIDAD CATÓLICA