Amazon (AMZO34) Loses $3.8bn Q1; stocks collapse

Amazon (AMZO34) reported a net loss of $3.8 billion for the first quarter, or $7.56 per diluted share. A year earlier, it had earned $8.1 billion, or $15.79 per diluted share.

After the release of the result, Amazon shares in the American post-market plunged 8.85%, after gaining 4.6% in regular trading.

Andy Jassy, ​​CEO of Amazon, highlighted that the pandemic and the war between Russia and Ukraine have brought “unusual challenges”. According to him, the company’s cloud services have been “fundamental for companies to face the pandemic”.

“Today, as we are no longer looking for physical or personnel capacity, our teams are fully focused on improving productivity and cost efficiency across our service network. We know how to do this and we’ve done it before. This can take some time,” she explained.

Sales forecast below expectations

According to the company, the expectation of revenue in the second quarter, in the range between US$ 116 billion to US$ 121 billion, represents a growth of between 3% and 7% compared to the second quarter of 2021, and was below the forecast by analysts. from Refinitiv, of US$ 125.5 billion.

“First quarter 2022 net loss includes a pre-tax valuation loss of $7.6 billion included in non-operating expenses from our investment in common stock in Rivian Automotive, Inc. electrical.

More data from Amazon

Operating profit, meanwhile, declined to $3.7 billion in the first quarter, compared to $8.9 billion in the first quarter of 2021.

Meanwhile, net sales increased 7% to $116.4 billion in the first quarter, compared to $108.5 billion in the first quarter of 2021.

Excluding the $1.8 billion unfavorable impact of year-over-year exchange rate changes over the quarter, net sales would have increased 9% compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Additionally, Amazon anticipates that in the second quarter it is expected to post an operating result between negative $1 billion and positive $3 billion, compared to $7.7 billion in the second quarter of 2021.

“This guidance assumes that Prime Day takes place in the third quarter of 2022,” he wrote, adding that the guidance further assumes, among other things, that no further business acquisitions, restructurings or legal agreements are completed.

Still not investing abroad? XP strategist gives a free class on how to become a partner in the largest companies in the world, straight from your cell phone – and without speaking English

Related