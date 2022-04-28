Amazon Prime Video receives more than 50 new additions in May. Check the list!
It is true that the Amazon Prime Video streaming service is still far from reaching numbers at the level of rival Netflix, but there is no doubt that it is achieving steady growth. With more and more users, it continues to grow and bet on the release of more and more movies and series in its library.
Since the beginning of the year, dozens of new features have been brought to the platform for its users, and Amazon clearly has no plans to slow down, now confirming that more than 50 titles will be launched during the month of May.
Among the many additions, titles such as The Wilds (Season 2), Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Night Sky can be highlighted.
All the news on the way to Amazon Prime Video in May 2022
May 1st
- A League Of Their Own
- The Angry Man in Brooklyn
- bad influence
- battleship
- blackfish
- Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey
- Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure
- Blue’s Clues season 1
- Courage Under Fire
- crank
- Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
- Don’t Be A Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood
- Dude, Where’s My Car?
- Enemy of the State
- Europa Report
- Eye For An Eye
- fargo
- Fat Albert
- Field of Dreams
- The Guardian
- hitman
- Independence Day
- Lucky Number Slevin
- Mama Mia!
- The Namesake
- Office Space
- Open Range
- Pearl Harbor
- Platoon
- The Rage: Carrie 2
- Road to Perdition
- red tails
- Shrek
- Shrek 2
- sideways
- Taken
- tangerine
- tombstone
- Tooth Fairy 2
- The Ugly Truth
- Valley Girl
- Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
- The Woods
- Zero Dark Thirty
May 6th
- LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico (Amazon Original Series)
- Soho Theater Live season 3 (Amazon Original Series)
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
- The Contractor
- The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith (Amazon Original Series)
- The Wilds season 2 (Amazon Original Series)
May 10th
May 13th
- The Kids in the Hall (Amazon Original Series)
May 18th
- Lovestruck High (Amazon Original Series)
May 19th
- Bang Bang Baby season 1 part 2
May 20th
- Night Sky (Amazon Original Series)
May 27th
- Emergency (Amazon Original Movie)
- Iain Stirling Comedy Special: Failing Upwards (Amazon Exclusive Movie)
- Kick Like Taylor (Amazon Original Movie)
