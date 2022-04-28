Amazon Prime Video receives more than 50 new additions in May. Check the list!

It is true that the Amazon Prime Video streaming service is still far from reaching numbers at the level of rival Netflix, but there is no doubt that it is achieving steady growth. With more and more users, it continues to grow and bet on the release of more and more movies and series in its library.

Since the beginning of the year, dozens of new features have been brought to the platform for its users, and Amazon clearly has no plans to slow down, now confirming that more than 50 titles will be launched during the month of May.

Among the many additions, titles such as The Wilds (Season 2), Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Night Sky can be highlighted.

I remind you that the Amazon Prime Video subscription service has a monthly cost of 5.99 euros and offers a free trial period.

The Wilds

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

night sky

All the news on the way to Amazon Prime Video in May 2022

May 1st

A League Of Their Own

The Angry Man in Brooklyn

bad influence

battleship

blackfish

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure

Blue’s Clues season 1

Courage Under Fire

crank

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story

Don’t Be A Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood

Dude, Where’s My Car?

Enemy of the State

Europa Report

Eye For An Eye

fargo

Fat Albert

Field of Dreams

The Guardian

hitman

Independence Day

Lucky Number Slevin

Mama Mia!

The Namesake

Office Space

Open Range

Pearl Harbor

Platoon

The Rage: Carrie 2

Road to Perdition

red tails

Shrek

Shrek 2

sideways

Taken

tangerine

tombstone

Tooth Fairy 2

The Ugly Truth

Valley Girl

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

The Woods

Zero Dark Thirty

May 6th

LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico (Amazon Original Series)

Soho Theater Live season 3 (Amazon Original Series)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

The Contractor

The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith (Amazon Original Series)

The Wilds season 2 (Amazon Original Series)

May 10th

May 13th

The Kids in the Hall (Amazon Original Series)

May 18th

Lovestruck High (Amazon Original Series)

May 19th

Bang Bang Baby season 1 part 2

May 20th

Night Sky (Amazon Original Series)

May 27th

Emergency (Amazon Original Movie)

Iain Stirling Comedy Special: Failing Upwards (Amazon Exclusive Movie)

Kick Like Taylor (Amazon Original Movie)

