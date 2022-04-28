América-MG takes Tolima’s comeback at the end and gets complicated in Libertadores

América-MG lost 3-2 to Tolima-COL, at Independência, in a game valid for the third round of the Libertadores. The Colombians’ turnaround goal was scored in the last minute of tonight’s match (27).

The goals of the game were all scored in the second half. Pedrinho and Hernández (against) scored for América-MG, and Plata (twice) and Quiñonez for the visitors.

The result keeps Coelho in the bottom of Group D, with one point. Independiente del Valle-EQU and Atlético-MG lead with 5, and Tolima has 4.

América-MG returns to the field for Libertadores next Tuesday (3), at 21:30, when they receive Atlético-MG for the classic Minas Gerais at Independência. Before, Coelho faces Athletico-PR this Saturday (30), also at home, at 16:30, for the Brazilian Championship.

Who did well: Plata

Opportunist, the striker scored two goals for Tolima and was the name of the victory over América-MG.

Who was bad: Ale

The midfielder was unable to fulfill his role and had difficulty finding teammates in a good position, making the creation of América-MG difficult. After he felt pain in his thigh and was substituted, the team improved with Felipe Azevedo in the role and became more dangerous in the match.

game chronology

After a lukewarm start, América-MG managed to be better than Tolima in the first half, but failed to turn the good chances created into goals. The first came from the feet of Paulinho Boia, at 33, defended by Domínguez. The clearest opportunity came in the 39th minute, when Juninho started at speed, gave the goalkeeper a hat, but stopped in Hernández, who took it over the line.

Right at the beginning of the second half, at 7, Coelho put justice on the scoreboard after a beautiful move by Paulinho Boia, who left Pedrinho in front of the goal to make it 1 to 0. After that, however, Tolima took advantage of América-MG’s hesitation and tied with Plata, in a counterattack at 20. Mancini’s team returned to the front of the scoreboard thanks to an own goal by Hernández, at 31, but gave up the tie again at 41, when Quiñones left everything even.

In the last move of the match, Plata turned to Tolima.

America MG game

Coelho made many mistakes and was null in the creation until the end of the first half, but he found himself in the match with good plays from Paulinho Boia and Juninho until he reached the goal with Pedinho. After opening the scoring, Coelho vacillated defensively twice and did not take advantage of the advantage created twice. And worse: it still took the turn.

Tolima’s game

The Colombians were selected by coach Hernán Torres with a defensive posture, betting on counterattacks. Slow in the transition, Tolima didn’t bring danger to Jailson in the first half. In the final stage, Quiñones made the goalkeeper work for the first time, but then América-MG opened the scoring, which forced the visitors to get the tie. After drawing, the team was excited to try the comeback and succeeded with Plata.

End of a drought…

Pedrinho’s goal was América-MG’s first at the Independência stadium in the current edition of Libertadores. Coelho, who had faced Guarani-PAR and Barcelona-EQU in the preliminary phase of the continental tournament, and Independiente del Valle-EQU in the group stage, had not yet scored as home team.

… but another continues

América-MG has yet to win at home in Libertadores. Lost to Guarani-PAR, Independiente del Valle-EQU and Tolima-COL and drew with Barcelona-EQU.

Trouble for Mancini

Everaldo would start for Vagner Mancini in América-MG’s attack, but he felt a hook in his left thigh in the warm-up and was cut from the game. Still in the first half, it was midfielder Alê’s turn to also complain of pain in his left thigh. Felipe Azevedo was another to leave the field early, at halftime, after spending practically the entire initial stage with a problem in his right eye.

DATASHEET:

AMERICA-MG 2 X 3 TOLIMA-COL

Date: April 24, 2022, Wednesday

Schedule: 7pm (from Brasilia)

Competition: Libertadores, 3rd round of the group stage

Stadium: Independence, in Belo Horizonte (MG)

Referee: Andrés Cunha (URU)

Assistants: Nicolas Taran and Carlos Barreiro (URU)

Yellow cards: Éder and Lucas Kal (AME); Rovira, Caicedo and Marulanda (TOL)

goals: Pedrinho (7’/2nd) and Hernández (against) (31’/2nd) (AME); Plata (20′ and 49’/2nd T) and Quiñones (41’/2nd T(TOL)

AMERICA-MG: Jailson; Patric, Iago Maidana, Éder and João Paulo; Lucas Kal (Flávio), Juninho and Alê (Matheusinho); Pedrinho, Felipe Azevedo (Índio Ramírez) and Paulinho Boia (Carlos Alberto). Technician: Vagner Mancini

TOLIMA-COL: Domínguez; Marulanda, Quiñones, Caicedo and Hernández; Juan Ríos (Orozco), Rovira (Ureña), Plata, García (Miranda) and Lucumí; Ramirez (Michael Rangel). Technician: Hernan Torres