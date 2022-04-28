News

Amsterdam | David O. Russell’s film with Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington gets a release date

David O. Russell’s next release finally has a title of its own. During CinemaCon, 20th Century Studios confirmed “Amsterdam” as the name of the production, in addition to the premiere for November 4th.

The first image of the film was also released, with Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington. See below:

Described as a “romantic crime epic”, the film also had its first scenes shown during the event. The story is set during the 1930s, with the trio of Bale, Robbie and Washington “finding themselves at the center of one of the most secret conspiracies in U.S. history.” In the scenes, Taylor Swift appears as a grieving daughter, crying in front of her father’s body, under the gaze of Chris Rock’s character. “You have a dead white man in a box. He is not even a coffin, there is no lid. You know who’s going to get in trouble? the black men,” says Rock.

The cast also includes Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Robert De Niro, Anya Taylor-Joy, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Timothy Olyphant, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts and Alessandro Nivola.

Cameraman Emmanuel Lubezki (winner of three Oscars in the category) is also confirmed in the project, which will be based on an original idea by O. Russell. New Regency and Matthew Budman will produce, with distribution by 20th Century Studios.

