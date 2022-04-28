Analysis: Fortaleza disenchants, wins first in Libertadores and breathes aiming at Corinthians | strength

Fortaleza has already won the Copa do Nordeste and state titles in 2022. But the game against Alianza Lima was considered vital for the club, which was coming off two defeats in Libertadores (against Colo Colo and River Plate). With goals from Silvio Romero and Hercules, Leão disenchanted and beat the opponent 2-1, this Wednesday, at Arena Castelão. It is the club’s first victory in Libertadores in history.

The team from Ceará entered the field with punctual changes: Max Walef; Ceballos, Benevenuto, Titi; Pikachu, Felipe, Jussa, Lucas Lima and Lucas Crispim; Silvio Romero and Moisés went to the field.

The first half was agonizing for the tricolor fan. Not because the team didn’t create chances. On the contrary. But why not rock the nets. Benevenuto, Jussa, Moisés, Pikachu, Romero and Titi tried, but they didn’t hit the target.

The only scare that Fortaleza took came in Benevenuto’s header towards its own goal, but Max Walef defended well. The highlight in the first half was Lucas Lima, with good construction of plays.

1 of 2 Fortaleza, Alianza Lima, Castelão — Photo: Thiago Gadelha / SVM Fortaleza, Alianza Lima, Castelão — Photo: Thiago Gadelha / SVM

Right at the beginning of the second half, Leão was disenchanted. Romero sent the first kick and scored: 1 to 0. The big sin was having “turned off” in the following minutes. The home team had possession of the ball, but they didn’t offer any more danger. In the header of Lavandeira, Alianza Lima reached the tie.

But two changes by Vojvoda were crucial: after the entries of Hercules and Depietri, Fortaleza regained the advantage. It was Hercules’ goal that lifted the Castelão Arena and gave coach Vojvoda more peace of mind.

The result favors Tricolor do Pici not only in Libertadores, where they had not yet won, but in Série A do Brasileiro, in which they have not yet scored. Sunday’s opponent is Corinthians, a team that won two of the three games it played in Serie A. And Vojvoda and company really needed to win against Alianza Lima to get less pressured against Timão.

