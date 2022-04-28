ANALYSIS: Palmeiras wins another one, but missed goals limit the possibility of controlling attrition

Palmeiras continues to make history in Libertadores and won another match for the competition last Wednesday, in Guyaquil, Ecuador. However, the 3-1 scoreline over Emelec could have been more relaxed for Abel Ferreira’s team, who had to work hard to avoid a negative result in the second half, when they could have “rested” as the coach wanted.

GALLERY

> Palmeiras has 14 players with more than 100 games for the club in the squad

TABLE

> See Libertadores-2022 classification and simulator by clicking here

> Discover the LANCE results app!

The lineup chosen by the Portuguese commander made it clear that he wanted two things: guarantee the three points and save half of the holders. By putting Weverton, Gómez, Piquerez, Danilo, Rony and Veron on the field, he showed that victory was a priority, as well as deciding the match soon to manage the wear and tear of these players as he did with Dudu, Veiga, Zé Rafael, Marcos Rocha and Murilo , who did not travel. It turns out that the team did not fulfill the entire objective.

Even starting the game intensely and creating chances to score in the first half, Verdão went to the break with “only” 2 to 0 on the scoreboard. Rony (twice) and Scarpa had the best opportunities to turn this advantage into a 5-0. Without being able to kill the game in the initial stage, it was necessary to return with the same team to try the same in the final.

With that, the plan to measure the wear and tear of these holders who faced Emelec went down the drain and got even worse. On the way back from the locker rooms, Alviverde dropped too much production and let the opponent grow. Right after yet another unbelievable chance that Rony wasted, the Ecuadorians responded with a quick attack, which featured Mayke’s bizarre failure, to decrease: 2 to 1.

That game that seemed peaceful, became dangerous. At that moment, the team went from what could be a 3-0 that would close the score, to a 2-1 that could cost the victory. The option was to keep the same team on the field, with a high level of intensity, with numerous transitions and in a game that turned “crazy”. Abel’s changes took place only after the 33rd minute, and only Rony, from the starters, was replaced by the coach.

The score remained dangerous, as the team was not doing well collectively and individually and only got the relief near the 45th minute, when Breno Lopes scored a “spiritist” goal to increase the advantage of Palmeiras to 3 to 1. However, at that point, the plan to manage attrition had already failed, even though the part of the planning called “victory” had been achieved.

In other words, Palmeiras played to thrash a weak opponent against whom it would be possible to spare players and rest others, but the amount of clear missed chances prevented the coaching staff from continuing to rotate, accumulating unnecessary fatigue amid a schedule that promises to require even more efforts going forward.

The lesson that remains is that at some point Libertadores will punish these countless missed goals. For now, within a more “easy” group, which allows for some blunders of this type, the consequences are smaller than they would be in a knockout phase, for example. It will be necessary to correct this type of situation, since what happened against Emelec, last Wednesday, reached absurd levels.