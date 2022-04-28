Sports

Anderson Barros does not accept to pay R$ 1 million and leaves Flamengo with a clear path to close the contract

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius14 hours ago
Management believes that the player’s profile at this time is not the most appropriate

(Photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras)
Palmeiras is looking for a midfielder in the ball market with the bruise of jailson, which should only return at the end of the year or at the beginning of 2023. Thus, the direction alviverde understands that it needs to find an ideal player in the market and several names are currently being considered. Andreas Pereira, who is leaving Flamengo, has gained strength, but Manchester United just want to sell him.

Another suggestion is Wallace, ex-Grêmio, currently at Udinese. The player does not rule out a return to Brazilian football and his representatives see Verdão as a good possibility. On social networks, Palmeiras fans indicated Fernandinhowho will not stay at Manchester City and will return to Brazilian football in June.

On the other hand, the board of the São Paulo club rules out any move to hire the player. The veteran’s age (36 years old) “weights”, in addition to being very expensive. The salary that the medallion wants exceeds the house of BRL 1 millionfigures that Palmeiras would not consider paying for an athlete with this profile, which has no future resale value.

Flamengo, Atlético-MG and Athletico-PR have already probed the situation. Without Palmeiras in the dispute, the expectation is that the athlete will stick to one of these three teams. The most likely is the Hurricane, where the player was revealed and always showed a lot of affection. The problem is that CAP cannot offer a higher salary than the others mentioned.

Meanwhile, the direction of Palmeiras is evaluating other options. Anderson Barros has the confidence of coach Abel Ferreira and president Leia Pereira. The manager keeps his feet on the ground about investments, but knows that he will need to reinforce the squad in a timely manner.

