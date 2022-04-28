Anitta closes a R$ 36 million contract with Nubank (NUBR33) – Money Times

The singer’s producer anitaa whirlpoolclosed a contract worth R$ 36 million with the Nubank (NUBR33), reported the newspaper Economic value this Thursday (28).

Nubank announced in its reference form that the eight members of its board of directors will receive together R$ 11.172 million this year, of which R$ 10.902 million in shares and R$ 269.815 thousand in pro-labore (shareholder compensation).

In June of last year, Anitta was announced as a member of the Nubank board.

At the time, the company emphasized that the singer would not be the brand’s advertising girl and that she would receive like any other advisor.

“She will play an important role in helping the company to further improve its services and products,” the bank said at the time.

Due to this, the singer is entitled to a portion of the R$ 11.172 million intended for the members. However, the producer anita signed a contract worth R$ 35.951 million with the bank, for a period of five years.

According to the newspaper of the groups Sheet and Globethe document states that the contract is an agreement for the provision of marketing, advertising and rights granting services.

The information also indicates that part of the amount involved will be settled through the issuance of restricted stock units (RSUs).

