Após aquisição de Musk, Bolsonaro ganha 100 mil seguidores no Twitter

× Photo: Isac Nóbrega/PR

Jair Bolsonaro (photo) already won more than 99 thousand followers on Twitter since Monday (25), when the social network accepted Elon Musk’s offer to buy, according to data from MonitoraBR. As we have shown, several other Bolsonaristas also had increases, such as Carla Zambelli, Hélio Negão and Flávio Bolsonaro.

in the period, Lula won only 17.9 thousand.

In other social networks, the scenario is different. On Instagram, Lula has gained 123,000 new followers since Monday, while Bolsonaro has only 18,600 new fans following him there.

On Facebook, the numbers are worse for Bolsonaro. While he lost 58 followers, the survey shows that the former president gained 3,200 in the same period.

as showed the crusoe:

“In the explanation of the Bolsonaristas, their voters celebrated the purchase of Twitter by Musk and soon decided to follow their politicians by heart in this virtual arenanow knowing that the social network will value what they believe is freedom of expression.

There are doubts about the action of bots in this case. That’s because accounts of American left-wing personalities on Twitter felt a negative impact. Former President of the United States, Barack Obama, has lost 300,000 followers since Monday. The singer Katy Perrywho campaigned for current President Joe Biden and played at his inauguration, lost 200 thousand. The argument about the use of bots, in these two cases, does not apply.“

