Apple (AAPL34) earns $25.01 billion, more than forecast; stocks go up

Apple (AAPL34) earned $25.010 billion in the fiscal second quarter ended March 26, 2022, up from the same range a year earlier of $23.630 billion.

Quarterly earnings per diluted share were $1.52, above the market estimate of $1.43. A year earlier, it had been $1.40.

After the balance sheet, the company’s shares rose 1.78% in the post-market in New York, but turned negative around 6 pm (GMT), with a drop of 1%.

In regular trading on Thursday (28), Apple shares rose 4.5% in NY, while its BDRs on the Brazilian stock exchange rose 3.69%, quoted at R$80.40.

Apple Balance Sheet Revenue (AAPL34)

The company’s revenue totaled US$ 97.28 billion, above the US$ 93.89 billion estimated by the market. A year earlier, revenue had been $89.584 billion.

With iPhone alone, sales totaled $50.57 billion, up from a projected $47.88 billion – compared to $47.938 billion a year earlier.

Meanwhile, Mac sales totaled $10.435 billion, up from $9.102 billion year-on-year, while iPad sales reached $7.646 billion – down from $7.807 billion a year earlier.

Services revenue totaled $19.821 billion in the second fiscal quarter, up from $16.901 billion for the same range ended March 2021.

“This quarter’s record results are testament to Apple’s relentless focus on innovation and our ability to create the world’s best products and services,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO.

According to Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO, the company had record business for the quarter ended in March, in services and revenue from iPhone, Mac and accessories.

“Continued strong customer demand for our products has helped us achieve an all-time record for our installed base of active devices,” added Maestri.

Repurchases and dividends

Additionally, Apple’s board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.23 per share of the company’s common stock, an increase of 5%.

The dividend will be paid on May 12, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 9, 2022.

The board of directors also authorized a $90 billion increase in the existing share buyback program.

Result analysis

According to Natan Epstein, a partner at Catarina Capital, Apple is highly dependent on certain production centers, such as China, and on “physical” consumption, which was extremely impacted by the recent Covid outbreak.

In addition, the company is exposed to inflation cycles, both in raw materials and in labor, added the analyst.

“All these problems did not prevent the company, however, from presenting the best result for the second quarter in its history, with record sales both in the hardware area (iPhones, Mac, etc.) and in the Services area.”

