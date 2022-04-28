Apple Updates AirTag With Function That Avoids People Pursuit | wearables

After much controversy surrounding its trackers, Apple this week released an update to the system that runs on AirTag. Devices began to receive the novelty, which includes a function to alert people that they are being tracked. The apple company’s idea is to prevent the AirTag from being in bags or backpacks without the victim’s knowledge. The Brazilian Penal Code typifies the crime of persecution and imposes a penalty of six months to two years of imprisonment, reaching three if it is against a woman.

Since it was launched in April 2021, the Apple AirTag has been involved in controversy because of the possibility of tracking human beings. In May of last year, a journalist from Washington Post said he had done several successful tests to circumvent the security measures adopted by Apple. He tracked – with consent – ​​a colleague by profession, for a week. During the monitoring period, professionals identified that the AirTag had the ability to show the exact location of the alleged victim.

In a more recent case, in early 2022, a video went viral on TikTok showing an iPhone identifying the presence of the new AirTag that was supposedly monitoring its path. The event was reported by the newspaper New York Times, who narrated reports of other users complaining of similar situations. The report led Apple to speak out publicly about improvements against stalkers or malicious people.

Even though there are still not many details about the new security functions, Apple is expected to adopt — among them — new colors and tones in the visualization of AirTags. The measure would make it easier to identify a third-party tracker.

Owners of Android phones have been counting since last year with an application that reveals the presence of an AirTag nearby.

How to know if the new update is available

You can check if the new version is available on the AirTag by opening the Find My iPhone app and choosing the AirTag from the list of items. Then by tapping on the digital tracker name the serial number and version should appear. The latest software is 1.0.391 (build 1A301).

The Apple AirTag arrived in Brazil with a suggested price of R$369, but can be found for R$271 on Amazon. The product’s proposal is to quickly find belongings such as backpacks, suitcases, key chains and bicycles, as happened with the passenger of the Irish company Aer Lingus, recently. Its use is not indicated to track people or animals.

