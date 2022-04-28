‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’: Amber Heard remains in the film amid controversy against Johnny Depp

Amid the troubled defamation trial involving Johnny Depp and Amber Hearda cinemacon released a preview of ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom‘, in which the actress reprises her role as Mera, the character’s love interest from Jason Momoa.

However, several fans asked for the star to be replaced from the film as well. depp was replaced from the franchise ‘Fantastic Beasts’‘ because of the controversy with his ex-wife.

For those who don’t know, Depp and Heard has been fighting since she published an article in Washington Postaccusing her ex-husband of domestic and posicological violence.

During the legal battle, depp lost several employment contracts and was canceled by the ‘public’.

On the other hand, after Leaked audios proved that Heard attacked himfans demanded that she receive the same treatment as depp and get fired.

But it seems that is not the case…

At CinemaCon, it was confirmed that heard remains present in the franchise’Aquaman‘.

“The director James Wan brings a preview of ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ for the Cinemacon audience.”

Director James Wan brings a sneak preview of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

“Amber Heard appears for about 0.5 second in the footage of ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ that Warner Bros. teased on his #CinemaCon panel.”

Amber Heard turns up for about 0.5 seconds in the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom footage Warner Bros teased at its #CinemaCon panel.

Remembering that ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom‘ was postponed from December of this year to March 17, 2023which led to the ire of fans on social media.

A few weeks ago, the director James Wan countered the criticism on his Instagram profile and said it was a relief to be given more time to complete work on the sequel.

In the post, he shared a photo of his personal studio at home and sounded quite upbeat as he wrote:

“‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom‘ will be released in March 2023. I’m working non-stop, day and night (at least 15 hours a day), on my director’s cut, right from my house. I am grateful to God for this big table. For a film that’s mostly visual effects, I’m grateful for the extra time it took to get this right. Working with innovative new technologies, I’m impressed with some of the first tests that are coming. I also feel cautiously optimistic and excited, and I can’t wait to share when the time comes.”

When an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge a dangerous alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis – and the entire world – from irreversible devastation.‎

Besides Momoa and Heardthe cast has the return of Dolph Lundgreen and Temuera Morrison. Jani Zhao, Indya Moore and Vincent Regan were the new additions to the team.

James Wan returns as director.

Released in 2018, ‘Aquaman‘ raised US$ 1.148 billion around the world, becoming one of the biggest financial successes of the A.D in partnership with the Warner Bros..