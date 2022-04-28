Argentine radio leaves the club and surrenders to the talent of ace ‘hooked’ by Duilio at Corinthians

Even with the defeat of Boca Juniors, which brings pressure behind the scenes, the Argentines detailed the situation of a Timão holder

THE Corinthians got a great victory inside the Neo Química Arena, last Tuesday (26), against Boca Juniors, by 2 to 0, managing to lead, at least for now, their group in the Copa Libertadores da América. The intention of the team led by Vítor Pereira is to keep the advantage seen on the field to add 3 more points also in the Brasileirão, against Fortaleza.

In front of the Argentines, unlike what was seen in the painful defeat against Palmeiras, by 3 to 0, Timão had raã, gave carts, disputed all the balls and was rewarded with the positive result. During the 90 minutes, several holders ended up standing outhelped directly in the construction of the scoreboard, but one of them, without a doubt, was the most talked about.

Its about Mayconwho in addition to the 2 goals, still won almost all the disputes in the midfield and still won the award given by Conmebol as the best player of the confrontation. The performance of shirt 5 was so good that even an Argentine radio, called “Mitre”, detailed the whole situation involving his return to Brazil. Read below:

“Just two months ago, Maycon’s life was totally different. The Brazilian midfielder who scored both Corinthians goals against Boca played for Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk, a club he joined in 2018. However, the invasion of Russia on 24 February completely changed the lives of the entire population, from which he had to flee or stay to fight.

The Brazilian embassy got in touch with its citizens who lived there and started a plan to get them out alive. In the case of the player, he first moved to the capital, Kiev, where he slept in a hotel, and then managed to leave the country aboard a train.

Despite the transfer market being closed, FIFA authorized players who had run away to negotiate with clubs not to be inactive until the next market. It was in this context that Corinthians, where Maycon made his debut in 2016 and played before leaving for Ukrainian football, called him to reintegrate their ranks.

The football player accepted the offer, although he put cold cloths in front of the fans, warning them that he was not 100% in physical condition. However, thanks to his efforts in training, he managed to get a place in the starting 11 and was the author of both of his team’s goals against Boca.”