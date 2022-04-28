Arms shipments to Ukraine threaten European security, says Kremlin

Arms shipments to Ukraine “threaten European security”, the Kremlin said on Thursday, following a new call from British Foreign Minister Liz Truss for more heavy weapons and planes to be delivered to Kiev.

“This tendency to flood Ukraine with weapons, especially heavy weapons, are acts that threaten the security of the continent and provoke instability”Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov told the press.

The head of British diplomacy called for a reinforcement of shipments of heavy weapons and planes to Ukraine, stressing that it is a time for “courage” in the face of Russia, which has been carrying out a military operation in this country since February 24.

“Heavy weapons, tanks, planes, digging through our stockpiles, speeding up production, we have to do all of this,” Truss insisted.

Ukraine says it has ‘right’ to attack Russian military targets

Ukraine has the “right” to attack Russian military objectives – said an adviser to the Ukrainian Presidency, suggesting that Kiev could launch attacks on Russian territory.

“Russia attacks Ukraine and kills civilians. Ukraine will defend itself by all means, including attacks on Russian assassins’ depots and bases. The world recognizes this right,” tweeted Mikhailo Podoliak.