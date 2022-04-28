Astro talks about the film’s ban in some countries

The newest sequel from Marvel Studios, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, is a film that promises a lot. He will continue the stories of Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch, mainly.

Sold as a film that serves as a direct sequel to WandaVision, Doctor Strange 2 it’s still a sequence full of second steps and new beginnings.

The film will not only feature further development of characters already well-known in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but will also introduce new characters that are sure to be popular with audiences.

One of these new characters is America Chavez, a young girl from another universe with powers to open portals to other universes (among other powers). One of her basic comic book traits is her sexuality. The character is a lesbian and this will also be portrayed in the film.

And this fact ended up causing the film to be banned in some countries, such as Saudi Arabia and Egypt. And the cast of the film, in a recent interview on the film’s press tour, commented on the matter.

Benedict Cumberbatch, Doctor Strange, called Saudi Arabia’s request for editing an “expected disappointment”, while also noting that it is “out of step” with where the human species is currently:

“It is, I fear, an expected disappointment. We have come to know from those repressive regimes that their lack of tolerance is excluding people who deserve to be, not just included, but celebrated for who they are and made to feel part of a society and a culture and are not punished for their sexuality. It seems really out of step with everything we experience as a species, let alone where we are globally more as a culture, but frankly it’s even more of a reason why this isn’t tokenism to include a member of the LGBTQ+ community.”

He went on to say that the character’s sexuality comes straight from the comics and that it wasn’t included in the film because of the diversity, but because of how amazing she is:

“This character is the one from the comics. It’s not something we create for the sake of diversity. We included her because of how amazing she is as a character. And that’s just one aspect of her character and that’s all it should be, but unfortunately, it’s also politically very charged now. And I wish it weren’t.”

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

Doctor Strange 2 is part of the call ‘Multiverse Trilogy’ of the MCU, started in WandaVision and continued in spiderman 3! With the departure of director Scott Derrickson, Sam Raimi (from Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy) has been confirmed as the replacement to direct! The script was by Michael Waldron, who shone in the series Loki!

Check out the film’s synopsis: “Travel into the unknown with Doctor Strange. Who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverse the dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”

In addition to Raimi’s return to the Marvel universe, the cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer) and Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez). ). And bombshell: Patrick Stewart is confirmed and will return as Professor Xavier! The film has a release date set for Brazilian cinemas on the day May 5, 2022!

