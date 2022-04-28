Auxílio Brasil: 6th round will be concluded this Friday, 29th. See the calendar

The sixth round of Auxílio Brasil releases will officially conclude this week. This means, therefore, that until the next weekend, all users who are part of the benefit will have received at least R$ 400 referring to the month of April. The Ministry of Citizenship points out that just over 18.06 million people are on the payroll.

This Thursday (28), for example, it is the turn of individuals who have a Social Registration Number (NIS) ending in 9. According to Caixa Econômica Federal, citizens who are part of this group receive the amount from early morning on Caixa Tem’s digital social account.

See the full April calendar below:

It is not necessary to make any kind of request. The Ministry of Citizenship explains that the money falls into people’s accounts automatically. With an active balance, citizens can choose to move the amount through the Caixa Tem digital system or withdraw the amount in cash through an ATM.

To move the amount through the official Caixa Tem app, simply download the application from an app store on your cell phone. The system is compatible with Android and iOS. There, it is possible to make bill payments and even some online and in-person purchases. There is no extra charge for this type of move.

Those who choose to withdraw must do so through the physical card of the old Bolsa Família. There is also the possibility of withdrawing money at the ATM by activating the option to generate a code for withdrawal in Caixa Tem itself. The new Auxílio Brasil cards have not yet been officially delivered to new users.

Rush to deliver the cards

This past week, behind-the-scenes information obtained by the newspaper O Estado de São Paulo realized that the Federal Government is in a hurry to deliver the new Auxílio Brasil cards. The devices should have been delivered at the end of last year.

The government’s promise ended up not being fulfilled and so far most people have not received the device. Therefore, the Planalto would be putting pressure on Caixa Econômica Federal for the delivery to happen as soon as possible.

Although it is overdue, the Government’s initial proposal on the cards remains the same. Only new program users will receive the device. The others can proceed with the movement of the amount through the old Bolsa Família card.

Who can apply for Auxílio Brasil?

To be part of Auxílio Brasil, it is not necessary to make any type of direct request. According to the Federal Government, the citizen only has to have an active and updated registration in the Cadúnico system. To get on the list, you need to contact the City Hall of your city.

But simply entering Cadúnico does not automatically guarantee the right to receive the benefit. It is also necessary to have a per capita income that varies between R$0 and R$210, in general.

And even if the citizen complies with all the above rules, he still has to wait until the moment when the Ministry of Citizenship selects his name. The folder defines every month, who are the users who can enter the payroll.