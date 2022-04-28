BA.2 corresponds to 84% of recent Covid cases in Brazil

According to a survey carried out by the Todos pela Saúde Institute, 84.3% of the coronavirus samples collected in Brazil are from the BA.2 subvariant. The group analyzed 70,000 tests carried out by the Dasa and DB Molecular groups between April 17 and 23.

The previous survey, carried out between February and April, had already shown BA.2 as predominant, having been mapped in 69.3% of the samples. According to Todos Pela Saúde, the behavior of the subvariant is similar to that observed in other countries, in which it quickly became the prevalent version of the coronavirus and caused an increase in the percentage of positive tests.

The type of test used to map epidemiological behavior was the Special PCR, which uses the S gene of the coronavirus to detect exactly which subvariant is responsible for the infection. The study shows that BA.2 has already been detected in at least 122 municipalities in 13 Brazilian states.

The subvariant is more contagious than Ômicron, and is responsible for a high number of cases in several countries, such as the United States and China.