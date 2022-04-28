Bahia has 363 active cases of Covid-19 and seven deaths; see data | Bahia

Bahia has 363 active cases of Covid-19, according to data released this Thursday (28), by the State Health Department (Sesab). In addition, in the last 24 hours, 304 known cases of the disease and two deaths were recorded.

According to Sesab, of the 1,542,401 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,512,183 are already considered recovered and 29,855 have died.

The bulletin counts 1,846,980 discarded cases, 332,311 under investigation and 63,203 health professionals were confirmed for Covid-19.

The data represent official notifications compiled by the Board of Epidemiological Surveillance in Health of Bahia (Divep-BA), together with municipal surveillance and the Ministry of Health databases until 5 pm this Thursday.

The complete bulletin is available on the Sesab website and on Business Intelligence.

So far, Bahia has 11,502,621 people vaccinated with the first dose, 10,636,099 with the second dose or single dose and 5,421,913 with the booster dose. Of the public aged 5 to 11 years, 884,922 children have already been immunized with the first dose and 334,936 have also taken the second dose.

Bahia has 744 active beds for the treatment of Covid-19. Of this total, 157 have hospitalized patients, which represents a general occupancy rate of 21%.

Of these beds, 300 are adult ICU beds with an occupancy rate of 17% (50 beds occupied).

In pediatric ICUs, 30 of the 43 vacancies are with patients (70% occupancy). Clinical beds for adults are at 13% occupancy and children’s beds at 43%.

In Salvador, of the 443 active beds, 127 are occupied (29% of general occupancy). The occupancy rate of adult ICU beds is 23% and pediatric ICU beds are at 90%.

Still in the capital of Bahia, clinical beds for adults are at 19% occupancy, and pediatric beds, at 37%.

