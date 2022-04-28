balance shows increase in debt and revenues in 2021

São Paulo published today (27) the club’s balance sheet for the year 2021. In the document, Tricolor presented a debt of R$ 642 million, an increase of 12% in relation to the debt recorded in 2020, which was R$ 574 million. Expenses jumped from R$488 million to R$560 million.

Although it approved the balance sheet, the Fiscal Council issued an opinion highlighting the increase in debts. “Despite the existence of accounting irregularities, the increase in expenses was observed, especially those related to professional football, exceeding the budget approved by the Deliberative Council for the exercise analyzed in a percentage exceeding the admitted”, said the body in a document.

If only the year 2021 is taken into account, São Paulo at least managed to reduce the deficit, which fell from R$129 million to R$106 million. Even so, the Supervisory Board asked that the budget for the year 2022 be strictly adhered to.

“In this context, we would like to register some recommendations for the year that begins, fundamentally regarding the purchase of the budget plan projected for 2022, reduce, contain expenses and expenses in order to decrease the club’s general and seek investors for the professional football in order to increase our revenues”, recommended the body.

revenues go up

São Paulo shirt with new sponsors Image: Playback/SPFCtv

One of the club’s positive points was being able to increase the revenue generated compared to 2021. Last year, São Paulo raised BRL 465 million, surpassing the BRL 358 million of the previous year (an increase of 30%).

According to the document presented, São Paulo spent R$ 82 million last year to settle debts with other clubs and entrepreneurs, such as goalkeeper Tiago Volpi with Queretáro, from Mexico, Pablo, with Athletico Paranaense. In this cake are also the debts for Kaká’s loan with Orlando City, from the United States.