Barcelona to start renovation of Camp Nou in June and play 2023/24 season in Olympic stadium | spanish football

After Real Madrid, it was time for Barcelona to carry out a major renovation of their stadium. The Catalan city council has granted the permit for the start of works on the Camp Nou, in a decision announced this Thursday in an official act. The renovation will begin in June, at the end of the current season. In the most acute phase of the work, in 2023, Barça will play for a year at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium.

Club president Joan Laporta and Barcelona mayor Ada Colau attended an event at the town hall and presented details about the renovation process. The estimated time for the works is about three years, starting in 2023 and ending in 2026.

Barcelona would need to play the 2023/24 season in another stadium to allow the progress of several stages of the renovation, and its temporary home will be the city’s Olympic Stadium, used in the 1992 Games. The works are due to finish in the 2025/26 season.

1 of 1 Camp Nou Barcelona renovation project — Photo: Disclosure/Barcelona Camp Nou Barcelona renovation project — Photo: Disclosure/Barcelona

The most acute phase of the works will be the demolition of the third ring of the stands, which will also be the process with the highest cost. Therefore, Barcelona decided to leave this process for 2023, so that the club can preserve its budget for the next season and also have almost the total capacity of the stadium preserved in 2022/23.

In this way, next season, the works will take place while the Camp Nou receives the public normally – something similar to what has been happening with the Santiago Bernabéu. In 2023/24, the stadium will not host events to advance the renovation. And in 2024/25, sports activities will return, but probably at 50% capacity for the public.