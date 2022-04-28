“Bard”: Netflix Acquires Next Film from “The Revenant” Director

Netflix has acquired the rights to the next film from Alejandro G. Iñárritu, the director responsible for “The Revenant”, a production with Leonardo DiCaprio that even won the Oscar for Best Director to the filmmaker. According to the synopsis, “Bardo” will be a comedy that tells the story of a renowned Mexican journalist and documentarian who goes through an existential crisis while struggling with troubled memories and the past of his parents.

According to information from gamesradar, Daniel Giménez Cacho, who is known for his roles in Guillermo del Toro’s “Cronos” and its sequel We Are What We Are, will play the lead role. The Mexican actor also starred with Mel Gibson in “Plan de Fuga”, 2012. “Bardo” should have its premiere in theaters, at the end of the year, and after the period in theaters will be allocated exclusively on Netflix.

In addition to an Oscar for “The Revenant” – which also gave DiCaprio his first award for Best Actor – Iñárritu received three more statuettes for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for 2014’s “The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance,” which contained a strong cast with Michael Keaton, Edward Norton, Emma Stone and Naomi Watts. The back-to-back awards (one in 2015 and one in 2016) made him the third director to win consecutive Oscars.

But while “Bardo” doesn’t come to Netflix, you can check out the platform’s upcoming releases here. THE Digital Look lists the main news weekly and, between April 25th and May 1st, the streaming will receive several outstanding productions, such as Part 2 of the 4th season of the series “Ozark” and the arrival of the movie “Bohemian Rhapsody”, by Freddie Mercury .

