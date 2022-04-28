‘BBB22’: Arthur loses patience with Paulo André: “Kid”

Arthur Aguiar discussed with PA this Wednesday (16) (Photo: Globo)
During the cleaning of the Grunge room, Arthur pinned the athlete, saying that he is very disorganized (Photo: Globo)
PA did not like his friend's needling and replied: "Stop complaining, annoying kid" (Photo: Globo)
"The PA doesn't accept it. Boring kid. I'm kidding", said Maíra Card's husband (Photo: Globo)
Last Monday's Game of Discord, 14, stirred the brothers' emotions. (Photo: Globe)

'Whoever speaks ill of me hits the wall and leaves', warns Arthur on BBB (Photo: Instagram)
"Every week the same little story, the same little thing, and I hope the public doesn't fall for that speech", added Arthur Aguiar. (Photo: Globe)

"People insist on creating situations that didn't exist, distorting situations, things I did or didn't do…", he added. (Photo: Globe)

"I'm very tired emotionally, every week I take this blow", vented the brother in the X-Ray. (Photo: Globe)

Arthur is one of the favorites for the prize and was chased by the house throughout the confinement. . (Photo: Globe)

"I'm very tired emotionally", said Arthur Aguiar at BBB 22. (Photo: Globo)

Arthur and Laís faced each other again in the Game of Discord (Photo: Globo)
After skewering Arthur Aguiar's avatar with the "handler" arrow (Photo: Globo)
"You try to manipulate in some way. Here inside, which we see all the time, and outside, with the public. You turn around and say 'ah, I'm playing alone here and with the audience outside'", said the doctor (Photo: Globo)
"Man, we exchanged the biggest idea, she apologized to me, said: 'When I go out I want to meet your daughter, meet your wife, I think you're a very nice guy'…", Arthur vented about Laís, after the End of the Game (Photo: Globo)
"And she came back in the same key: 'It's because you think you are'… Who said 'Let's go with me to the Quarto Paredão, then?' It was her, it wasn't me. I told her a fact. I hit the Paredão three times and came back. This is not about what I think, it's about a fact", he added (Photo: Globo)

This Wednesday (16), Arthur Aguiar had a disagreement with Paulo André during the cleaning of the Grunge room.

The production asked the brothers to give the room a general cleaning, changing the sheets, pillowcases and comforters. Dirty parts are sent for cleaning.

During the task, Arthur pinned PA: “It’s a good thing you live with your parents, otherwise your house would be a zone”.

The athlete did not like it and countered: “Stop complaining, boring kid.” “a zone”insisted the actor.

PA returned the sting: “The area is your mind, which everyone enters”, he said.

“The PA does not accept. Boring brat. I’m kidding,” said Maíra Cardi’s husband. “Now you’re serious”, shot the athlete.

The other brothers present tried to calm the situation, but without success.