News

‘BBB22’: Arthur loses patience with Paulo André: “Kid”

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius23 hours ago
0 0 2 minutes read

‘BBB22’: Arthur loses patience with Paulo André: “Kid”


1 In 16

Photo 1 of 16 – Arthur Aguiar discussed with PA this Wednesday (16) (Photo: Globo)

During the cleaning of the Grunge room, Arthur needled the athlete, saying that he is very disorganized (Photo: Globo)

Photo 2 of 16 – During the cleaning of the Grunge room, Arthur pinned the athlete, saying that he is very disorganized (Photo: Globo)

PA didn't like his friend's pinprick and countered:

Photo 3 of 16 – PA did not like his friend’s needling and replied: “Stop complaining, annoying kid” (Photo: Globo)

Photo 4 of 16 – “The PA doesn’t accept it. Boring kid. I’m kidding”, said Maíra Card’s husband (Photo: Globo)

Last Monday's Game of Discord, 14, stirred the brothers' emotions. (Photo: Globe)

Photo 5 of 16 – Last Monday’s Game of Discord, 14, stirred the brothers’ emotions. (Photo: Globe)

'Whoever speaks ill of me hits the wall and leaves', warns Arthur on BBB (Photo: Instagram)

Photo 6 of 16 – ‘Whoever speaks ill of me hits the wall and leaves’, warns Arthur on BBB (Photo: Instagram)

“Every week the same little story, the same little thing, and I hope the public doesn't fall for that speech”, added Arthur Aguiar. (Photo: Globe)

Photo 7 of 16 – “Every week the same little story, the same little thing, and I hope the public doesn’t fall for that speech”, added Arthur Aguiar. (Photo: Globe)

Photo 8 of 16 – “People insist on creating situations that didn’t exist, distorting situations, things I did or didn’t do…”, he added. (Photo: Globe)

“I'm very tired emotionally, every week I take this blow”, the brother vented on the X-Ray. (Photo: Globe)

Photo 9 of 16 – “I’m very tired emotionally, every week I take this blow”, vented the brother in the X-Ray. (Photo: Globe)

Arthur is one of the favorites for the award and has been hounded by part of the household throughout the lockdown. . (Photo: Globe)

Photo 10 of 16 – Arthur is one of the favorites for the prize and was chased by the house throughout the confinement. . (Photo: Globe)

“I'm really tired emotionally”, said Arthur Aguiar at BBB 22. (Photo: Globo)

Photo 11 of 16 – “I’m very tired emotionally”, said Arthur Aguiar at BBB 22. (Photo: Globo)

Arthur and Laís faced each other again in the Game of Discord (Photo: Globo)

Photo 12 of 16 – Arthur and Laís faced each other again in the Game of Discord (Photo: Globo)

After skewering Arthur Aguiar's avatar with the arrow of

Photo 13 of 16 – After skewering Arthur Aguiar’s avatar with the “handler” arrow (Photo: Globo)

“You try to manipulate in some way. Here inside, which we see all the time, and outside, with the public. You turn around and say 'ah, I'm playing alone here and with the audience outside'”, said the doctor (Photo: Globo)

Photo 14 of 16 – “You try to manipulate in some way. Here inside, which we see all the time, and outside, with the public. You turn around and say ‘ah, I’m playing alone here and with the audience outside’”, said the doctor (Photo: Globo)

Photo 15 of 16 – “Man, we exchanged the biggest idea, she apologized to me, said: ‘When I go out I want to meet your daughter, meet your wife, I think you’re a very nice guy’…”, Arthur vented about Laís, after the End of the Game (Photo: Globo)

Photo 16 of 16 – “And she came back in the same key: ‘It’s because you think you are’… Who said ‘Let’s go with me to the Quarto Paredão, then?’ It was her, it wasn’t me. I told her a fact. I hit the Paredão three times and came back. This is not about what I think, it’s about a fact”, he added (Photo: Globo)

This Wednesday (16), Arthur Aguiar had a disagreement with Paulo André during the cleaning of the Grunge room.

The production asked the brothers to give the room a general cleaning, changing the sheets, pillowcases and comforters. Dirty parts are sent for cleaning.

During the task, Arthur pinned PA: “It’s a good thing you live with your parents, otherwise your house would be a zone”.

++ Globo goes against government censorship and keeps Gentili’s film in the catalog

The athlete did not like it and countered: “Stop complaining, boring kid.” a zone”insisted the actor.

PA returned the sting: “The area is your mind, which everyone enters”, he said.

“The PA does not accept. Boring brat. I’m kidding,” said Maíra Cardi’s husband. “Now you’re serious”, shot the athlete.

The other brothers present tried to calm the situation, but without success.

Don’t forget to like our pageon Facebookand alsoon Instagramfor moreJETSS news.

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius23 hours ago
0 0 2 minutes read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

Pope determines that women can head Vatican departments – 03/19/2022 – World

March 19, 2022

The Story They Didn’t Tell You’ – Metro World News Brasil

3 days ago

Russian maneuvers in the Sea of ​​Japan, against the background of tension between Moscow and Tokyo over Ukraine

2 weeks ago

Cat and dog surprise owner who installed camera to monitor behavior of “brothers”

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button