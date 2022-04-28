Beijing strengthens Covid screening to avoid chaos experienced by Shanghai By Reuters



© Reuters. A worker in protective clothing drives a vehicle through a Covid-19 lockdown area in Beijing 4/28/2022 REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins



By Eduardo Baptista and David Stanway

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Beijing closed some schools and public spaces on Thursday, as most of the Chinese capital’s 22 million residents turned out for more mass Covid-19 tests to avoid a lockdown similar to the one in Beijing. Shanghai.

Most people in Shanghai have been in stressful home isolation for a month, struggling to meet basic needs. But there was hope on the horizon as the number of new cases declined further and officials said their focus was shifting to increasing vaccination among the elderly.

Fears were growing, however, that China would be stuck in an unresolved game over the next few months, lifting lockdowns in some places and imposing them in others, causing severe economic damage and angering its population.

While Beijing has carried out three rounds of mass testing this week across most of the city, it has blocked several housing developments, offices and a university.

Some schools, entertainment venues and tourist attractions were also closed. Universal Studios in Beijing said it would require visitors starting Friday to show negative test results before they can enter the theme park.

Andrew Ward, 36, a Canadian who lives in Beijing, was sent to quarantine at a hotel on Thursday despite his test results being negative. On Wednesday, people in protective suits tested Ward at home after he was identified as a close contact of a Covid case.

“I’m a little pissed off because I spent all this money and time stocking up on food to be locked up at home,” said Ward, who works at an international school.

Beijing has reported 56 new locally transmitted Covid cases as of 3 pm on Thursday (local time) since 3 pm a day earlier, a municipal health official said.

The city’s overall count in the current outbreak rose to 194, nearly half of which were detected in Chaoyang, its most populous district known for its nightlife, shopping malls and embassies.