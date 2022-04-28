Beijing suspends classes, weddings and funerals to contain Covid and avoid Shanghai chaos

In an effort to avoid a Shanghai tax-like lockdown, Beijing is closing schools and suspending funerals and weddings. The city of 22 million people ordered three strings of massive mandatory tests this week and are tightening restrictions by the Covid-19.

Read too Chinese seek help from neighbors to overcome lockdown and Covid wave in Shanghai

Fears that Beijing could go into lockdown soon have already made families rush to stock up on food, leading some supermarkets to shortages.

Continues after advertising

Continues after advertising

A new coronavirus outbreak has raised concerns that the capital could become, after Shanghai, the country’s next major urban center to suspend life to contain the spread of the virus. Omicron variant.

A resident receives a package of food inside a residential building in Beijing on April 28.

Photograph: REUTERS / REUTERS

This Thursday, the 28th, the city’s Department of Education ordered all schools to suspend classes from Friday and indicated that it has not yet determined when they will return. It is also unclear whether schools will offer online classes or allow students about to take crucial exams to return to classrooms.

Beijing announced 50 new infections on Thursday, two of them asymptomatic, and brought the total of the latest wave of infections to about 150. Students represent more than 30% of the total cases, with groups linked to six schools and two kindergartens. childhood in the Chaoyang District of Beijing.

Also on Thursday, residents of Chaoyang were ordered to remain confined. Some clinics and offices were closed.

Beijing has been moving faster than many Chinese cities to impose restrictions as the number of cases remains low and the scale of the coronavirus outbreak remains manageable.

The goal is to avoid the kinds of drastic measures imposed in Shanghai, where the highly transmissible Omicron variant has hit the city of 25 million people.

The restrictions that keep many Shanghai residents confined to their homes have reached their fourth week and all schools have switched to online classes since last month.

The strict measures have caused anger and frustration with shortages of food and basic supplies, the inability of hospitals to deal with other health emergencies and poor conditions at centralized quarantine locations to which anyone who has tested positive or had contact with someone who is sick must go. be sent.

China’s zero-tolerance COVID-19 policy has sparked rare public anger in an important year for the president. Xi Jinpingby measures that seem surreal to much of the outside world that has chosen to live with the virus, even as infections spread.

Xi is expected to secure a third leadership term in the second half and officials would like to avoid a repeat in the capital of the scenes in Shanghai, where some residents leaned out of their windows to angrily bang pots and pans as agents in protective suits installed fences around their homes.

Chinese officials have repeatedly said that severe restrictions on Covid, including prolonged lockdowns, are necessary to save as many lives as possible and prevent the healthcare system from becoming overwhelmed.

In democratically-ruled Taiwan, which Beijing claims belongs to China, authorities are gradually easing restrictions, even as daily Covid cases topped 10,000 for the first time. Only seven people have died from coronavirus this year./AP, REUTERS, AFP