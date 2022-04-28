Benefit can be up to 9% higher depending on the city

The federal government released a balance sheet that shows a difference in average amount paid by Auxílio Brasil in the month of April. Depending on the region where the assisted family resides, the amounts paid by the program can be up to 9% higher.

Read more: PIS/Pasep and FGTS: Millions of Brazilians can receive forgotten money and don’t know

In the data released by the Ministry of Citizenship, the municipalities with the highest amounts paid in Auxílio Brasil are located in the North region from the country. The cities of Benjamin Constant, in Amazonas, and Uiramutã, in Roraima, have the highest average amount paid, in the range of R$ 439.

In these cases, the benefit is 9% higher than the national average transferred today, whose value is R$ 403.08. Also according to the balance sheet, of the 23 municipalities with Auxílio Brasil values ​​above R$ 420, 16 of them are located in the North region.

Auxílio Brasil: List of municipalities with the highest average values ​​in the month of April

Here are the cities with the highest average benefit amounts this month:

Regarding the regions with the highest number of families benefiting from Auxílio Brasil, the Northeast region comes out ahead, being the one with the highest number of beneficiaries of the program: 8.5 million.

Then there is the Southeast region, with 5.2 million, the North region, with 2.1 million, the South, with 1.2 million and the Midwest, with 926 thousand families benefiting from the program.

When asked about the reasons for the difference in average values ​​between the municipalities in the country, the Ministry of Citizenship, until the time of publication of this article, had not yet clarified this questioning.