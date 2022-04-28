Biden to Spend Short Time at Correspondents’ Dinner to Avoid Exposure to Covid-19 | World

US President Joe Biden will limit the amount of time he spends at the White House Correspondents Association’s annual dinner next Saturday to avoid exposing himself to the coronavirus, press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday. 27).

Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.

Psaki said Biden will not attend the first part of the event, when there is the dinner itself, but will be present during speeches later in an attempt to limit the chances of contracting Covid-19.

The Saturday event will be held for the first time since 2019 because of the pandemic.

Barack Obama was the last president to attend the dinner, in 2016, because Donald Trump declined invitations during his tenure.

Below is an excerpt from the 2013 event.

Barack Obama attends dinner with journalists and correspondents

Psaki mentioned that Trump “questioned the legitimacy of the press” on a daily basis and did not attend the dinner. She said Biden will wear a mask while she is there.

Biden wants to appear to show his support for the First Amendment to the US Constitution, which addresses freedom of speech, he said.

The White House Correspondents Association was founded in 1914 and holds a dinner nearly every year to celebrate reporters covering the Presidency and to raise funds for scholarships.