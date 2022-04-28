BK offers lunch at R$ 6 for those who present voter registration | Economy

Disclosure / Burger King Snacks and potatoes will be sold at R$6 for those who present voter registration

Fast-food chain Burger King announced this week that it will offer discounts on some snacks to consumers who present their voter registration card at the time of ordering. The measure aims to encourage young and elderly people to vote in this year’s elections.

According to the brand, the snacks will cost R$ 6. Among the products included in the promotion are the Medium Potato, BK Mix Brownie or Ovaltine, Rodeo, Chicken Jr., Medium Onion Rings, among others.

The campaign started on Wednesday (27) and will run until Friday (29). To access the offer, the consumer must present his or her voter registration card or some evidence that they are in the process of removing or regularizing, at the counters of Burger King’s restaurants.

“At BK, we choose to talk about emblematic and socially relevant topics. This is a position we take as a brand, understanding that our voice and our space are essential for socially relevant debates. We are not here to choose sides, but rather, to emphasize how important the vote of citizens is – who are our public – so that we can evolve, every day, as a country. Everyone needs to do their part and it is precisely this positive movement that we want to encourage. way, each voter needs to do their part”, explains Juliana Cury, Marketing and Innovation Director at BK Brasil.

BK did not extend the campaign to delivery, totems or app. The campaign is also dedicated only to some stores in the network. You can check all

on this link.

