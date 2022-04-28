“Blastar”: Play the crude video game created by Elon Musk in 1984

Today Elon Musk is in the news for buying Twitter for $44 billion. But you might also know him because of Tesla, SpaceX or Starlink, some of the other technology companies he heads, or for one of the various controversies that the richest man in the world has already played.

What, perhaps, you don’t know is that Musk sold the code of a game developed by himself to a technology magazine for US$ 500. The most impressive thing is that the game, called “Blastar”, was developed by the billionaire when he was only 12 years old.

You can play Blastar by clicking HERE!!

The magazine page where the game’s code was published is in Musk’s biography, “Elon Musk: How SpaceX and Tesla’s Billionaire CEO Is Shaping Our Future“, written by Ashlee Vance and thereafter adapted for HTML5 by Google software engineer Tomas Lloret Llinares.

Surprising a total of zero people, it has a space theme, one of Musk’s life obsessions. Visually, the game is very reminiscent of Atari’s classic Asteroids, but it’s a little simpler. The screen shows a maximum of two ships at a time and the game does not have a wide variety of sound effects, however it must be considered that it was completely developed by a 12 year old child.