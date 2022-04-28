Boeing 777 ‘went crazy’ because pilots pushed yoke in opposite directions, says BEA





On April 4, a serious incident involving an Air France Boeing 777-300ER caught the attention of people around the world. At the time, the information was that the plane “went crazy” and went off course during an attempt to land in Paris.

However, a preliminary report released by the Bureau d’Enquetes et d’Analyses (BEA), the entity responsible for investigating air incidents and accidents in France, says that the event may have been caused by the two Air France pilots, who would have pulled controls in opposite directions. Control columns were “out of sync” for 14 seconds, the report says.

The incident flight was AF-11, a regular operation between New York and Paris. During the first landing approach, the aircraft veered to the left and began to fly so alarmingly that one of the pilots was heard shouting “Stop! Stop! Stop this!” on an audio recording with air traffic control.





“The plane is practically going crazy”, one of the pilots told an air traffic controller as he struggled to regain control and discontinued the approach. Fortunately, on the second attempt everything went well and the professionals commanded a safe landing.

Shortly after the case, attention immediately turned to the Boeing 777’s flight control systems, but the BEA says initial analysis shows no “inconsistencies” between “the movements of the controls and the movements of the plane”.

The BEA says it will try to replicate the actions of the two pilots at the flight controls to see if this will reproduce the aircraft’s behavior. After abandoning the landing attempt, the Captain kept the control column with the nose slightly lowered, while the co-pilot made “more pronounced” entries with the nose up.

Like all the previous ones, this incident will also contribute to increasing the safety of flights around the world. Soon, BEA will release the results of the simulator tests.



