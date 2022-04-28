Boeing CEO says the company made a bad deal by discounting the new ‘Air Force One’





And at an investor conference on Wednesday, Boeing Chief Executive Dave Calhoun suggested the company should not have accepted the Trump administration’s 2018 terms on the new Air Force One, which resulted in a drastic fallout. cost reduction in the project.

At the time, Trump himself argued that the deal cost a lot of money and that he would do everything possible to reduce the value of the contract with the manufacturer, which had the scope to acquire two highly modified Boeing 747-8I (VC-25B) aircraft for transport. VIP. Such planes will replace the current 747-200s, which are more than thirty years old. Remembering that whenever the President of the United States is on board, the plane receives the call sign “Air Force One” or “Air Force One”.

According to Politico, the VC-25B Air Force One program was the most representative of the poor result of Boeing’s defense segment, totaling US$ 660 million in extra costs. This was due to schedule delays, increased supply costs, and higher costs to finalize technical requirements. The aircraft was originally supposed to be delivered in 2024 but could be at least two years late.





Another $367 million in charges came from the T-7, the Air Force’s next jet trainer. Supply chain constraints, complications from the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation have complicated ongoing negotiations with suppliers, Boeing said.

Calhoun said Boeing still had high confidence in the future of the T-7 and said other programs had withstood pressure. But he lamented the path Boeing took on the new Air Force One during the Trump administration.

In December 2016, then-President-elect Donald Trump tweeted that “costs were out of control” for the more than $4 billion price tag of the new Air Force One and that he wanted to cancel the order. In July 2018, the Air Force awarded Boeing a $3.9 billion contract for two new Air Force Ones. The White House said this represented a drastic price drop from the original bid for the cost-plus contract, which was valued at $5.3 billion.

This contract represented “a very unique moment, a very unique deal, a very unique set of risks that Boeing probably shouldn’t have taken”said Calhoun. “But we are where we are and we are going to deliver great planes”.



