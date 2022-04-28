Boeing officially confirms that delivery of the first 777X is delayed until 2025





The Boeing Company released, this Wednesday (27), its results for the first quarter of 2022 and provided some updates to the market about its different businesses. Among the most awaited information, came the confirmation that deliveries of the 777X were even for 2025, as had already been reported by the Reuters agency, first hand.

Regarding the other programs, the company said that, in the case of the 737 MAX, deliveries continue to increase and, for the 787 Dreamliner, a certification plan has been presented to the FAA. In financial terms, the loss in the period was US$ 1.2 billion.

Speaking about the commercial jet division, Dave Calhoun said: “We have increased production and deliveries of the 737 MAX and made important progress on the 787 by submitting our certification plan to the FAA. Despite pressures on our defense and commercial development programs, we remain on track to generate positive cash flow for 2022, and we are focused on our performance as we work through certification requirements and mature several key programs.”

Cash and investments in marketable securities declined to $12.3 billion from $16.2 billion at the start of the year, driven primarily by operating cash outflows and debt repayments. The company has access to lines of credit worth $14.7 billion that have not yet been drawn down. The company’s total backlog at the end of the quarter was $371 billion.





Commercial Airplanes

First-quarter revenue for the Commercial Airplanes business was $4.2 billion and declined slightly from the same period a year ago, primarily due to longer delivery times for wide-body jets, partially offset by higher deliveries of 737 The operating margin of -20.6% also reflects abnormal costs and expenses for the period, including charges for the impact of the war in Ukraine and higher research and development expenses.

Boeing said the 737 MAX has flown more than a million total hours since late 2020, when the model was approved to fly again. The production rate is expected to increase to 31 planes per month during the second quarter of this year.

On the 787, the company submitted the certification plan to the FAA. The rework was completed on the ready-made planes and the company continues to work to resume deliveries. The program is producing at a very low rate and will continue to do so until deliveries resume, with an expected gradual return to five per month over time. The company continues to forecast extra costs on the 787 program of approximately $2 billion, with the majority incurred by the end of 2023.





During the quarter, the company launched the 777-8 Freighter with an order from Qatar Airways. In addition, it confirmed that the delivery of the first 777-9 aircraft is now scheduled for 2025.which reflects an updated assessment of the time required to meet certification requirements.

To minimize inventory and the number of planes that require changes to be incorporated, the 777-9 production rate is being adjusted, including a temporary pause until 2023. This will result in approximately $1.5 billion in extra costs, the starting in the second quarter of this year and continuing until 777-9 production resumes.

Boeing Commercial Airplanes delivered 95 aircraft during the quarter and the order backlog includes approximately 4,200 aircraft.



