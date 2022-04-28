Boric’s popularity goes from 50% to 36% in less than two months in office

Chilean President Gabriel Boric’s approval plummeted from 50% to 36% during the first two months of its mandate. According to a weekly survey by Cadem, it says that it is a rapid and pronounced drop, leading the Chilean media to speak of the early end of the “honeymoon” period that usually accompanies new leaders.

The rejection of his predecessor, the rightist Sebastián Piñera, only surpassed the approval after almost a year in office. In the second term of leftist Michelle Bachelet, the same phenomenon only occurred after the eighth month of term.

The data on Boric signals the impatience of Chilean citizens and their high expectations regarding the profound process of change in Chile, where a constituent assembly is underway.

Cadem’s poll was carried out in the third week of April, two days after Congress rejected two bills that would allow for the withdrawal of up to 10% of the money citizens save for their pensions.

The first was an initiative by the deputies and the second, by the Boric government itself, which placed certain conditions on the looting to avoid an impact on the economy. The country has an inflation of 9.4% per year, higher than that of Mexico or Colombia.

Despite objections from economists, the looting is popular with citizens, who have resented Parliament’s rejection of the bills. Boric’s decline in popularity is likely due, in part, to this disappointment, reports the Spanish newspaper. The Country.

According to the survey, Boric’s constituencies continue to be women, young people between the ages of 18 and 34, the inhabitants of Santiago and those who identify with the left. According to Cadem’s segmentation by socioeconomic level, poorer people support the president less than the richest. More affected by inflation and high cost of living, disapproval of Boric reaches 61% among lower socioeconomic levels.

Boric was elected with 55% of the vote last September, against José Antonio Kast, of the extreme right.

Polls also show that the number of people willing to reject the proposed Constitution, which will be voted on in a referendum on September 4, has increased. Although almost 80% of voters were in favor of amending the text in October 2020, Cadem registers rejection of 46%, against 37% of approval.

Meanwhile, only four in 10 citizens have confidence in the Commission – the lowest point since it began its work on July 4th last year.

