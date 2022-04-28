Brazil creates 136 thousand formal jobs in March – 04/28/2022 – Market

The country registered the net creation of 136 thousand formal jobs in March. Despite the positive balance, the data continue to show a slowdown in relation to last year and a drop in the average salary of employees.

The data were released through the Caged (General Register of Employed and Unemployed), presented this Thursday (28) by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security. The balance for the month results from 1.95 million new hires and 1.81 million dismissals.

The result is 11% lower than in March a year earlier. In January, the balance had already been 38% lower than a year earlier and, in February, the fall had been 17% in the same type of comparison. For the ministry, the slowdown in 2022 is natural after a 2021 of economic recovery.

The Ministry of Labor and Welfare says that the data this year tend to be more in line with the performance of the activity. The market expects the country to grow 0.65% this year, according to the latest Focus bulletin, which includes analysts’ estimates compiled by the Central Bank.

The service sector once again led the opening of jobs (111,500), although it shows a slower pace than in previous months (in February, for example, the balance had been positive by more than 200,000). The highlight was the transport, storage and mail section (with 16,200 service stations created).

Next in the list of biggest job generators were construction (25 thousand jobs created), industry (15.2 thousand) and construction (only 352 jobs). Agriculture, on the other hand, had a negative performance and cut 15,900 jobs.

This year’s data are influenced by the gradual elimination of the effects of the emergency program to maintain employment and income. Created during the pandemic, the measure was considered essential by experts to sustain the job market during the height of the Covid-19 crisis.

A reflection of this begins to be observed in the number of applications for unemployment insurance, which rose 15% compared to a year earlier and reached 674,600 requests in March.

Bruno Dalcolmo, executive secretary of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, says that the increase in requests is linked to the end of the program, but that requests are below other times of economic crisis. “Despite a relative increase in the number of requests, it is still a much lower number considering the country’s recent history,” he said.

Not all regions had a positive result this month. Vacancies were created in the Southeast (with the opening of 75.8 thousand positions), in the South (33.6 thousand), in the Midwest (20.2 thousand) and in the North (9.3 thousand). The Northeast, on the other hand, closed 4,900 jobs.

Job creation contrasts with admission salaries falling again. It’s already been two straight months of retraction, after consecutive declines recorded throughout 2021 (after an interval of growth in December last year and January this year).

The average remuneration for those hired in March was R$ 1,872.07, a real drop of 7.2% compared to a year earlier. According to the technicians, the lowest remuneration is traditionally observed in times of resumption of employment.

Bruno Imaizumi, economist at LCA Consultores, says that the drop in admission salaries stems from a movement of less qualified people entering the formal job market — and a part with higher qualifications receiving less than before.

Last month, LCA updated the forecast for the balance of jobs for 2022 from 895,000 to 1.1 million formal jobs. The best expectations stem from the effects of the Auxílio Brasil and the extraordinary withdrawals from the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço).

“This year the balance of vacancies will be influenced by the economic scenario, which, despite suffering from inflation and high interest rates, has been benefiting from the stimulus package made by the government for this year to [o presidente Jair] Bolsonaro to try for re-election,” he says.