Brazil creates 136,100 jobs in March; number is lower than the peak of the pandemic in 2021 | Economy

Brazil generated 136,100 formal jobs in March this year, informed this Thursday (28) the Ministry of Labor and Social Security.

Data from the General Register of Employed and Unemployed (Caged) show that there was a drop compared to March 2021 — when, in the worst month of the Covid pandemic in the country, 153,400 formal jobs were created.

The March result also represents the lowest generation of formal jobs this year – see in the graph:

In March 2020, at the beginning of the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy, 295,100 formal jobs were closed.

Comparing the numbers with years prior to 2020, according to analysts, is no longer adequate because the government changed the methodology at the beginning of last year.

Worse than the height of the pandemic

Also according to the Ministry of Labor, in the sum of the first quarter of this year, 615,200 formal jobs were created.

The number is lower than that recorded between January and March 2021, when the announced balance was 805,100 jobs. Again, by this metric, the current pace of job creation is worse than the worst months of the Covid pandemic in the country.

The Secretary of Labor, Luis Felipe Oliveira, says that this slowdown is related to the end of the Employment Maintenance Program, in August of last year, through which the government suspended the contract, or reduced the working hours, with a counterpart financial.

In addition, according to Felipe Pateo, general coordinator of Registrations, Professional Identification and Studies of the portfolio, the reduction in the growth rate of formal vacancies is natural after the resumption registered at the end of the pandemic, in 2021, when GDP grew by more than 4 %.

This year, the financial market’s expectation for economic growth is 0.6%.

At the end of March 2022, Brazil had a balance of 41.29 million formal jobs.

This represents an increase in comparison with February this year (41.15 million jobs) and also with March 2021, when the balance was 38.7 million.

In all of 2021, 2.73 million formal jobs were created

The Minister of Labor and Social Security, José Carlos Oliveira, said that the March result “allows you to dream” with an estimate of more than 1 million formal vacancies open throughout 2022.

Hiring X Layoffs

In all, last month the country recorded:

1,953,071 hires;

1,816,882 layoffs.

The March 2022 Caged figures show that formal jobs were created in four of the five sectors of the economy. There was layoffs in agriculture. See the graphic below:

The data also reveals that vacancies were opened in four of the five regions of the country last month. were registered layoffs in the Northeast region. See below:

Average admission salary

The government also reported that the average admission salary was BRL 1,872.07 in March this year, which represents real fallwith the values ​​being corrected by the INPC, of R$ 38.72 in relation to February (R$ 1,910.79).

In comparison with March of last year, it also declined, as the admission salary was R$ 2,018.60 that month.

Data from the General Register of Employed and Unemployed consider workers with a formal contract, that is, it does not include informal workers.

As a result, the results are not comparable with the unemployment figures, released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), collected through the National Household Sample Survey (Pnad).