Brazil exceeds 663 thousand deaths by Covid; moving average comes out of the downtrend after more than 2 months | coronavirus

Brazil registered this Wednesday (27) 224 Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hourstotalizing 663,165 since the beginning of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 99. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was -15%indicating a trend towards stability in deaths from the disease. The curve points to stability again after 61 days of decline.

Total deaths: 663,165

663,165 Death record in 24 hours: 224

224 Average deaths in the last 7 days: 99 (14-day variation: -15%)

99 (14-day variation: -15%) Total known confirmed cases: 30,395,189

30,395,189 Record of known confirmed cases within 24 hours: 20,495

20,495 Average new cases in the last 7 days: 12,413 (14-day variation: -36%)

1 of 4 Moving average of deaths by Covid in Brazil, each day, in the last 14 days. The percentage change takes into account the comparison between the numbers of the two ends of the period — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1 Moving average of deaths by Covid in Brazil, each day, in the last 14 days. The percentage change takes into account the comparison between the numbers of the two ends of the period — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1

Of the 224 deaths recorded on the day, however, 124 were only in the state of Rio de Janeiro. The state secretary reported that 85 of these records refer to deaths that occurred throughout 2020 in the municipalities of São Gonçalo and São João da Barra that have only just been added to the system. these late numbers weighed to make the trend of deaths come out of the fall in which it had been for more than 2 months.

Acre, Amapá, Ceará, Maranhão, Mato Grosso do Sul, Piauí, Rio Grande do Norte, Sergipe and Tocantins had no death record within 24 hours. In Acre, there were also no new cases recorded in this period.

The country also recorded 20,495 new Covid-19 diagnoses in 24 hourscompleting 30,395,189 known cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was 12,413variation of -36% compared to two weeks ago.

2 of 4 Moving average curve of new known cases of Covid in the last two weeks — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1 Moving average curve of new known cases of Covid in the last two weeks — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1

At its worst, the moving average surpassed the mark of 188,000 known daily cases on January 31 this year.

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.

Death curve in the states

On the rise (6 states): AC, RO, RJ, AM, SC, MS

AC, RO, RJ, AM, SC, MS In stability (8 states): MT, PA, PB, TO, RR, AP, SP, CE

MT, PA, PB, TO, RR, AP, SP, CE Falling (12 states and the DF): RS, GO, PE, BA, DF, RN, MA, PR, MG, AL, SE, ES, PI

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance sheet in relation to the average recorded two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is worth mentioning that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average numbers are generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of data. The percentage change to calculate the trend (up, stability or drop) takes into account the unrounded numbers.

VACCINATION: see data from the latest national balance sheet (updated on business days only)

See the situation in the states

THE g1 shows below the graphs of some states in the evolution of deaths by Covid and known cases of the disease. To see the situation in all states and DF, in addition to national numbers, visit the special page with more details and analysis.

3 of 4 Moving averages of deaths and cases in the states — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1 Moving averages of deaths and cases in the states — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, which started working collaboratively, since June 8, 2020, to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (know more).