Brazil has 40.8% of the population vaccinated with reinforcement against Covid

Brazil has so far vaccinated 83.12% of the population with at least one dose of vaccine against covid-1976.73% of the population with two doses or a single dose and 40.88% with reinforcement.

This Thursday, the 28th, the Ministry of Health, the state health secretariats and the Coronavirus Brazil website published a new update on vaccination data in the country. So far, 428,179,278 doses of the immunizations available in the campaign have been applied.

Of this total, 177,299,344 received the first dose, 158,455,299 the second and 87,204,205 received the third. The single dose immunized 5,220,430 inhabitants.

The folder distributed more than 476 million doses throughout the national territory for the vaccination campaign against Covid-19.

To elucidate the status of vaccination in each of the 26 states and the Federal District, LOOK produced a survey that demonstrates the number of doses available for each location according to the National Immunization Plan, the number of vaccinated and the percentage of immunized in relation to the population of each state. Table data is updated daily. The percentage of vaccinated refers to the total population.

Below, the vaccination numbers in Brazil:

Continues after advertising





