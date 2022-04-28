Brazil records more than 200 deaths from covid again

Health confirmed 245 new deaths from the disease; country even stayed 6 days with the number of daily deaths below 200

Brazil recorded 245 deaths from covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health this Wednesday (27.Apr.2022). In all, there are 663,111 victims of the disease in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

The country recorded more than 200 deaths daily after 6 days with numbers below the level. On Tuesday (26.Apr.2022), the moving average of deaths also rose again, reaching above 100 for the 1st time in 5 days.

There were also 20,943 new cases of covid-19 recorded in the same period. In total, the country has 30,399,004 confirmed diagnoses.

According to the ministry, only Mato Grosso do Sul did not update the number of daily deaths.

Read here how and from where Power 360 get data about coronavirus. The daily records of deaths do not refer to the dates of deaths, but to the day the death was reported to the Ministry of Health.

AVERAGE OF DEATH AND CASES

To explain the situation of the pandemic, the Power 360 uses the 7-day average as a metric. The indicator shows that the average number of deaths in Brazil is 100.

The curve shows a downward trend with a variation of -25% compared to two weeks ago.

It is considered that there is an uptrend when the variation of the curve in the comparison with 14 days before is equal to or greater than 15%. The movement is downward when the difference is equal to or less than -15%. There is stability when the oscillation is in the range of 15% to -15%.

The moving average of cases indicates 12,434 records per day. The data shows a downward trend with a -28% change from two weeks earlier.

PROPORTIONAL DEATH

Brazil records 3,109 deaths per million inhabitants. There are 11 states and the Federal District with more than 3,000 deaths per million. The worst situation is that of Rio de Janeiro, which has 4,202 victims per million.

The rates consider the number of deaths confirmed by the Ministry of Health and the population estimate from the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) for the year 2021 in each unit of the Federation.