Brazil will be the 9th country with the highest unemployment rate in the world in 2022

(credit: Ana Rayssa/CB/DA Press)

With 13.7%, Brazil should be among the 10 countries with the highest unemployment rates in the world in 2022. The country will occupy the 9th position in the ranking of the Austin Rating risk rating agency, prepared based on the Fund’s projections International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a set of 102 countries. Currently, the national index is at 11.2%, according to data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) for the quarter ended in February.

According to the study, the global average for the year is 7.7%. With a rate of 13.7%, Brazil also has a worse number than the average for emerging countries (8.7%). The national index for workers is the second highest among the G20 members, second only to South Africa.





Since 2016, unemployment in Brazil exceeds double digits. The minimum of the IBGE historical series was recorded in 2014, when it was 6.9%.

Brazil ended the last years with an average unemployment rate between 13.2% (2021) — when it was in the 16th worst position — and 13.8% (2020), when it appeared in 22nd place among the nations with the highest rates.

*Intern under the supervision of Andreia Castro