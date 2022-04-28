Brazilian club goes to court against Flamengo for player renewal | Flamengo



President of Flamengo, Rodolfo Landim – Paula Reis / Flamengo

Matheuzinho has already become a reality in the red-black cast Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo Rio – Flamengo is being the subject of a lawsuit filed by Londrina on account of the renewal of the side Matheuzinho. In the process, the team from Paraná asks Rubro-Negro to proceed with the publication of the renewal until 2025, announced in November 2020. The information is from the “GE” website.

Londrina filed the suit for owning 50% of the player’s economic rights, who was traded to Flamengo in 2019 for R$1.2 million. If the player is traded with his new contract, Tubarão would be entitled to half the amount. However, if Matheuzinho is traded by Flamengo with the current bond, which runs until the end of 2022, the people of Paraná will leave empty-handed.

Even with the announcement of the renewal made in 2020, Londrina claims that Matheuzinho’s new contract was never published in the IDB.

“We are demanding the presentation of the contract, which they announced, took a picture and made official. It is in our interest, we have 50% of the economic rights. We had a beginning of negotiation in 2020, for another part of Matheuzinho’s rights, but it ended up being It was not materialized. Now we are asking Flamengo to proceed with the renewal that they themselves announced”, said Londrina manager Sergio Malucelli to “GE”.

Currently, Matheuzinho has disputed the position in Flamengo with Isla and Rodinei. At the club since 2019, the 21-year-old has already played 93 matches for Rubro-Negro, 47 of them as a starter.