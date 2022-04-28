Brazilians should boycott Conmebol tournaments against racism – 04/28/2022

There is only one way for Conmebol to deal more rigorously with the cases of racism that are accumulating in competitions organized by the entity: a boycott of Brazilian clubs. And I already anticipate that this will never happen, that is, we will continue to live with imitations of monkeys and bananas thrown as if it were something “punctual”.

Not having representatives of Brazil in their tournaments would be disastrous for the South American confederation. Approximately 40% of Libertadores and Sul-Americana’s revenues are linked to the participation of Brazilian teams — in 2021 the revenue from these competitions was US$ 274 million.

The sale of broadcasting rights, for example, which is currently going through a competition process, is done separately for Brazil precisely because a lot of money comes in here — and the market expects contracts with record values ​​from 2023 onwards.

Imagine if clubs warned that they would not participate in the 2023 edition, unless CONMEBOL started to take it seriously when fans in the stands imitated monkeys or threw bananas on the lawn or at members of rival fans? As the reporter Igor Siqueira showed at UOL Esporte, Conmebol punishes marketing infractions more rigorously than racism.

Even considering that the attitudes of fans are not directly the clubs’ fault, if the association is not held accountable, with heavy punishments that lead to loss of points and even elimination, nothing will change.

The problem is that it’s no use just campaigning on social networks and raising hashtags like #racismonao — clubs should have the courage to lose quota money to try to reduce these cases. And that’s where the first, and main, reason there is zero chance of a boycott: the Libertadores and Sul-Americana awards have improved year after year and have become an important part of the clubs’ revenue. Champion of Libertadores in 2021, Palmeiras took US$ 22.5 million, adding up all the phases.

For such an initiative to succeed, the support of the CBF would be needed, even to serve as a barrier to legal problems for clubs. What is the chance, however, for the Brazilian confederation to challenge Conmebol and, by extension, FIFA? There is also a third obstacle: does anyone imagine 14 or 15 clubs in Brazil united by a common goal?

That’s why we will continue to see imitations of monkeys and bananas thrown around as if it were something common.