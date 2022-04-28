Health

British singer Ozzy Osbourne tests positive for Covid-19

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius10 hours ago
0 0 1 minute read

the british singer Ozzy Osbourne73 years old, tested positive for covid-19, according to testimony from his wife, Sharon Osbourne, this Thursday (28). The information is from g1.

Read more

Tadeu Schmidt is reunited with brothers in the room for Day 101 of BBB 22
jennifer lopez and ben affleck

In a video released on the profile of the television program “The Talk”, the musician’s companion was thrilled to give the diagnosis. Despite tears and worry, Sharon assured that Ozzy is stable.

“I spoke to him and he is fine. I’m really worried about Ozzy right now. It’s been two years without him getting Covid and it’s just Ozzy’s luck that he gets it now.”

Sharon Osbourne

Ozzy’s wife

The artist, known for his work in the band Black Sabbath, was diagnosed with Parkinson’sin 2019, and underwent recent surgeries in spine and neck.

Want to know more about pop culture, movies, series and celebrities in one channel? Zoeira is on Telegram! Visit the link: https://t.me/zoeira_dn

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius10 hours ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

Brazil has more than 176 million people vaccinated against Covid-19

3 weeks ago

Overcrowded neonatal ICU, and Campinas turns to the state government to ask for more beds | Campinas and Region

2 weeks ago

Shanghai extends city-wide lockdown despite falling Covid-19 cases

3 weeks ago

Saturday is the D-day for vaccination against influenza and measles in Feira de Santana – Acorda Cidade

24 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button