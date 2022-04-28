British singer Ozzy Osbourne tests positive for Covid-19

the british singer Ozzy Osbourne73 years old, tested positive for covid-19, according to testimony from his wife, Sharon Osbourne, this Thursday (28). The information is from g1.

In a video released on the profile of the television program “The Talk”, the musician’s companion was thrilled to give the diagnosis. Despite tears and worry, Sharon assured that Ozzy is stable.

Sharon Osbourne Ozzy’s wife “I spoke to him and he is fine. I’m really worried about Ozzy right now. It’s been two years without him getting Covid and it’s just Ozzy’s luck that he gets it now.”

The artist, known for his work in the band Black Sabbath, was diagnosed with Parkinson’sin 2019, and underwent recent surgeries in spine and neck.

