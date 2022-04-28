Brumadinho: US Securities and Exchange Commission sues Vale for suspected fraud in security reports | Minas Gerais

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is suing Vale per suspected of defrauding safety reports of the Córrego do Feijão damin Brumadinh o, which ruptured in January 2019, causing the death of 270 people.

Still according to the SEC, the tragedy caused $4 billion loss in mining capitalizationcausing damage to international investors.

According to the action filed this Thursday (28), in 2016, Vale manipulated security audits, obtained fraudulent certificates and misled the market about the security of operations in Brumadinho, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte. The SEC claims that the miner was already aware of the stability problems of the Córrego do Feijão dam at the time, but assured that there was no risk.

“Many investors relied on Vale’s annual sustainability reports and other public files to make their decisions,” the SEC said.

Also according to the entity, Vale caused losses to investors while earning more than R$ 1 billion on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company confirmed that it is being sued by the SEC in the American Court.

“Vale denies the SEC’s allegations, including the allegation that its disclosures violated US law, and will vigorously defend this case. The Company reiterates the commitment it assumed shortly after the dam rupture, and which has guided it since then, towards the remediation and repair of the damage caused by the event”, said the mining company in a statement.