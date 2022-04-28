Buy the Galaxy S22 here with the LOWEST VALUE in history

The Galaxy S22 is Samsung’s latest high-end phone. he is with lowest price ever recorded through Canaltech Offers, in addition to an exclusive discount coupon that makes the final purchase price even better. It is worth taking the opportunity to ensure an elegant, powerful phone that will last for years.

About Galaxy S22

The Galaxy S22 invests in a premium design, keeping the elegant detail on the back of the cameras that is already characteristic of the Galaxy S line. It comes equipped with the powerful processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. This was a point that was very awaited by Samsung fans in Brazil, as the company did not usually launch phones with Qualcomm processors.

It has 6.1 inches, with Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology, Full HD+ resolution and a variable refresh rate of 120 Hz, bringing more fluidity when playing any type of online content, games or videos.

In addition to the high performance and the screen worthy of a top of the line, the cameras of the Galaxy S22 line maintained the expected level of a premium cell phone from Samsung. The rear set has a 50 MP wide lens, 12 MP ultrawide and 10 MP telephoto with up to 30x zoom, which can capture details of distant objects.

Galaxy S22:

Galaxy S22 Ultra with the lowest historical value

Samsung’s galaxy S22 Ultra is also at the lowest value ever recorded by the Canaltech Offers.

Now, in addition to being a top-of-the-line smartphone option with a large screen, it still has differentials that were successful in the old Galaxy Note line. Focusing on the productivity of those who are using the device, it comes with the S Pen so you can take notes, draw or use applications in a more practical way.

Even the comparisons with the Galaxy Note do not stop at the pen: the look of the Galaxy S22 Ultra is inspired by the model. The 6.8-inch screen with Quad HD+ resolution promises to be the best Samsung has ever put in a cell phone. The battery has also increased in size to ensure you can spend all day unplugged, even with a large, high-quality screen.

The cameras are also superior to those found on other models, with a resolution of 40 MP for selfies, and a set of four rear lenses with 108 MP wide sensors, 12 MP ultrawide and a pair of 10 MP telephoto lenses, with zoom up to 100x!

IMPORTANT: Price changes can happen at any time and are not under the control of the Canaltech. The total amount may change according to your location, considering shipping and possible taxes. If you make a purchase, the Canaltech maybe receive a commission for the sale.

Enter Canaltech Offers and make your money work

With prices in Brazil increasingly expensive, the only way to save money is to keep an eye on promotions in Brazilian and international stores. The problem is that the large number of brands and payment terms makes it almost impossible to keep up with all the offers that appear daily in the country.

To make your life easier, the team at Canaltech Offers endlessly searches for all the bargains on the internet and gathers the best prices in one place: on your smartphone. No more wasting time and money, join our groups of offers and start saving in the blink of an eye.