Calleri misses São Paulo in Bolivia; see related and probable team against Jorge Wilstermann | Sao Paulo

The coach of São Paulo, Rogério Ceni, took the holders to Bolivia for the game against Jorge Wilstermann, this Thursday, at 19:15, for the Sudamericana. The exception is striker Calleri, out of the match in Cochabamba.

The presence of the holders, however, does not guarantee that they will start the match. It is possible that some will be preserved, as happened in the first two matches of the tournament – ​​both won by São Paulo, against Ayacucho, from Peru, and Everton, from Chile.

A likely lineup has Tiago Volpi, Igor Vinicius, Arboleda, Miranda and Reinaldo; Luan, Pablo Maia, Patrick and Alisson; Rigoni (Eder) and Luciano.

The related ones are as follows:

goalkeepers: Jandrei, Tiago Volpi and Thiago Couto

Jandrei, Tiago Volpi and Thiago Couto sides : Rafinha, Igor Vinicius, Welington and Reinaldo

: Rafinha, Igor Vinicius, Welington and Reinaldo defenders : Diego Costa, Arboleda, Miranda and Léo

: Diego Costa, Arboleda, Miranda and Léo steering wheels : Luan, Pablo Maia, Rodrigo Nestor, Andrés Colorado and Patrick

: Luan, Pablo Maia, Rodrigo Nestor, Andrés Colorado and Patrick Socks : Igor Gomes, Gabriel Sara w Alisson

: Igor Gomes, Gabriel Sara w Alisson attackers: Caio, Eder, Juan, Luciano and Rigoni

1 of 2 Gabriel Sara on arrival of São Paulo in Cochabamba — Photo: Rubens Chiri/saopaulofc Gabriel Sara on arrival of São Paulo in Cochabamba — Photo: Rubens Chiri/saopaulofc

São Paulo traveled on Wednesday afternoon directly to the city of the game, on a chartered flight, and was greeted with celebration by fans. Earlier, in the morning, Rogério Ceni made tactical adjustments in a work of 11 against 11. The midfielder Gabriel Neves, recovered from injury, trained, but was out of the trip.

São Paulo leads Group D with six points, two more than Everton. Ayacucho has three, and Jorge Wilstermann only one.

