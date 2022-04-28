CBF confirms match between Juazeirense and Palmeiras at Estádio do Café, in Londrina | Brazil’s Cup
The CBF confirmed, on the afternoon of this Thursday, the Estádio do Café, in Londrina, as the stage for the match between Juazeirense and Palmeiras, the return game of the third phase of the Copa do Brasil. The meeting is scheduled for May 11, at 19:00 (Brasília time).
The first match will be in São Paulo, this Saturday, at 21:00 (Brasília time).
Café Stadium, in Londrina — Photo: Rodrigo Saviani/ge
Cancão de Fogo, which has Adauto Moraes as its home, in Juazeiro, will not be able to use the stadium because it does not comply with the regulations of the national competition.
According to the Military Police Report, Adauto Moraes has a seating capacity of 7,261 fans. But the CBF requires that third stage stadiums have at least 10,000 seats.
Juazeirense even filed a lawsuit with the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) seeking to adapt to receive the match back at Adautão.
The club committed to arrange for the installation of provisional stands to adapt the stadium’s capacity to the Copa do Brasil regulations, but the request was not accepted.
Adauto Moraes has been an asset for Juazeirense in the Copa do Brasil.
Adauto Moraes Stadium does not have the capacity to host the games of the third phase of the Copa do Brasil – Photo: Reproduction/ Sportv
In the current edition of the national competition, the Bahian team eliminated Vasco playing at home. Last year, he passed through Sport, Volta Redonda and Cruzeiro until falling to Santos, in the round of 16.
Without Adauto, Estádio do Café, in Londrina, then emerged as an alternative, mainly for financial reasons. Palmeiras usually have a good audience when they play there, which would help to reinforce Cancão de Fogo’s coffers.