CBF escapes Leila’s blind eye and Palmeiras has Jesus as a ‘signal’ for the Copa do Brasil

The draw of the dates 3rd round of the Copa do Brasil did not leave the palm trees entirely satisfied. Abel Ferreira’s team crossed against Juazeirense, who will decide their classification at home. To complete, the match commanded by Alviverde, which was supposed to be held at Allianz Parque, took place on Saturday (29), at 9 pm, which coincides with the concert of the band Kiss at the Palestinian arena.

With that, Arena Barueri, which was the stage of victory in the last derby of the weekend, will host Palmeiras x Juazeirense. But if it was taken from Allianz by the CBF, Alviverde also saw the entity “harm” the Bahian club for details of the regulation of the Copa do Brasil. The return duel, scheduled for May 11, will not be played in Juazeiro.

According to information from GEthe Bahians will send the match to the Café Stadium, in Londrina. The impasse is due to the capacity of the Adauto Moraes stadium to host tournament games. By regulation, at this stage, the home team’s location must receive 10,000 fans. However, Adautão has an official capacity for only 7,000.

According to the portal “Our Lecture”, the cities of Brasília and Teresina were also considered to host the match, but the game is getting closer and closer to Londrina, a stronghold of Palmeiras and stage for Gabriel Jesus’ first goal with the Verdão shirt. In 2015, Palmeiras passed ASA for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil with a goal exactly from shirt 33.

Jesus’ goal took Palmeiras forward in the national competition in which Verdão would win the third championship. In the following year’s Brazilian title, Alviverde would also return to Estádio do Café for a match against América-MG, which was won by the team led by Cuca by the score of 2 to 0.