check out the benefits of the device and guarantee technological and compact models
1. Kindle 10a. generation: https://amzn.to/3kjvHnK
This device provides a super comfortable reading in any environment due to its 167 ppi anti-glare screen. In addition, it is possible to mark excerpts, consult the dictionary, translate words and even adjust the font size without having to leave the page. Oh, and best of all, you can choose from thousands of books and store them in your digital library.
2. Kindle Oasis: https://amzn.to/3vvLk1P
Offering higher and better resolution, the Kindle Oasis has a 7-inch screen and Amazon’s most modern device is ergonomic and elegant, has e-ink electronic ink technology, long battery life, Whispersync technology for you to synchronize the reading of the your ebook on different devices and comes equipped with dedicated buttons to change the page, allowing reading with just one hand.
3. New Kindle Paperwhite: https://amzn.to/3EVMAxW
With a 6.8-inch screen and thinner edges, the new Kindle Paperwhite has an adjustable light temperature (can be whiter or amber), a battery that lasts up to 10 weeks, waterproof technology and still provides 10% more brightness when set to its maximum setting.
4. New Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32GB): https://amzn.to/36YkLZC
The new Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition has all the amazing updates over previous versions. This edition offers battery life for at least up to 10 continuous weeks of use, 6.8-inch screen, adjustable light temperature, wireless charging and 32GB storage. Its anti-glare screen features a resolution of 300 ppi and built-in 17 LED lighting.
And to complement your choice, we have prepared a selection of accessories for the device that you cannot miss:
Nupro Cover for Kindle Paperwhite: https://amzn.to/38uuG9
Kindle Paperwhite Cover – WB Premium Vertical: https://amzn.to/36S17OH
10th Gen Van Gogh Kindle Paperwhite Cover, Vertical: https://amzn.to/36RZPmS
Premium WB Sleeve Cover New Kindle Paperwhite and New Kindle 10th Generation: https://amzn.to/39a1yEP
Water Resistant Fabric Cover for Kindle Paperwhite: https://amzn.to/3xVqGJZ
Kindle Cover 10a. generation – WB Freedom Premium: https://amzn.to/3KrxIbU